Chamber seeks annual award nominations

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 2021 annual Chamber Awards as a two-week event beginning Monday, February 15.

Awards will be presented to businesses based on performance, events, and milestones in 2020. If you are a member of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, please review the award categories to see if your business is eligible, or if you would like to nominate another Chamber member business or individual for an award.

Chamber Award Series

Vancrest Health Care Centers President Mark White speaks after receiving the 2020 Ray Miller Award.

Ray Miller: Recipient must be a Van Wert County resident that is affiliated with the Chamber or a Chamber member business who has shown a strong commitment to the community through volunteer work, participation in community organizations, and outstanding service to the community in 2020. Past winners include Mark White, Jacque Welch, Eric McCracken, and Gary Taylor.

Crystal Image: Recipient business must be a current Chamber member that has demonstrated leadership within the Van Wert community by its many faceted contributions, including business responsibility, productivity strength, employee empowerment, and service to the community in 2020. Past winners include Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, Central Insurance Companies, Van Wert Health, and Van Wert Federal Savings Bank.

Golden Shovel: Recipient must be a current Chamber member business that has undergone an addition, expansion, or new construction (in 2020), and that displays a commitment to the community through continuous improvements to its facility and the services it provides.

Milestone Recognition: Recipient business must be a current Chamber member that, during 2020, celebrated a business anniversary. Nominated businesses with milestones of five years or more (in multiples of five years: 5, 10, 15, 20, etc.) will be recognized during the awards ceremony.

Small Business Awards

The Van Wert Chamber will spotlight businesses built on an entrepreneurial spirit that play a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy. A business’ nomination is a tribute to its leadership and employees. To formally recognize a local business, please fill out the following information for the year of 2020.

Palate Pleaser: An established food service or restaurant business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence, and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources (2020).

Service Industry Showcase: An established business in the service industry, such as insurance, legal services, or contracting, that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence, and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through time management and other resources (2020).

Spirit of Entrepreneurship: An innovative, established business or business owner that demonstrates initiative, perseverance, profitability, and commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources (2020).

Retail Champion: An established retail business that demonstrates sound business practices, excellence, and a commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of time and other resources (2020).

Charitable non-profit: A substantiated history of an established charitable non-profit organization 501(c)(3) with a volunteer Board of Trustees or governing body that has demonstrated sound business practices, innovation, and leadership in offering human services within the Van Wert community in 2020.

Enterprise: This award is a special commendation for businesses in their first year of operation that have demonstrated perseverance, tenacity, and a commitment to blaze a new trail of small business success in the Van Wert community. Fill in the name of a business that started in the year 2020 and a brief description of how it fits the criteria for the award.

Community Champion: An established small business that has exhibited over time exemplary service to the community to strengthen Van Wert County and to improve the lives of local residents (2020).

Access the nomination form online at https://forms.gle/cCX6dd92hKAkDiHD8 to make a nomination or contact the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce at 419.238.4390 or by email at chamber@vanwertchamber.com.