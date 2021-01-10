Boys hoops: Knights, Lancers win, VW falls

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview and Lincolnview posted non-conference boys’ basketball wins on Saturday, while Van Wert fell on the road to Marion Local.

Crestview 63 Arlington 39

ARLINGTON — Crestview raced out to a 17-8 first quarter lead and never looked back on the way to a 63-39 win over Arlington on Saturday night.

It was the fifth consecutive win by the Knights, who improved to 9-2 on the season.

Kalen Etzler scored seven of his game-high 18 points in the first quarter and JJ Ward added five of his 16 points in the same period. Ward buried a pair of treys in the second quarter and Mitch Temple and Nathan Lichtle each added a triple as the Knights extended the lead to 39-21 at halftime.

Ward added five more in the third quarter and Crestview led 54-28 entering the final period.

Brandon Hull was Arlington’s leading scorer with 17 points.

The Knights are scheduled to play at Delphos Jefferson on Friday.

Lincolnview 62 Miller City 43

Balanced scoring and a stingy defense led Lincolnview to a 62-43 home win over Miller City on Saturday night.

Clayton Leeth led the Lancers with 13 points, Aaron Cavinder and Collin Overholt each scored 12 and Creed Jessee finished with 11. In addition, Jake Bowersock scored eight points and Daegan Hatfield added six points and six rebounds. Cavinder had a team-leading seven boards.

Defensively, the Lancers forced 19 turnovers and held the Wildcats to just 32 percent shooting (17-of-53). Austin Ruhe led Miller City (3-9) with 19 points.

Lincolnview led by just two, 14-12, after the first quarter, but pushed the lead to 31-21 at halftime and 47-27 after three quarters.

The Lancers (7-1) are scheduled to travel to Bluffton on Friday night.

Marion Local 48 Van Wert 26

MARIA STEIN — Marion Local put the defensive clamps on Van Wert in a 48-26 victory over the Cougars on Saturday night.

It was the first game for Van Wert since a December 28 65-61 double overtime loss to Columbus Grove.

The Flyers, winners of seven of their last eight games, led 6-4 after the first quarter, then outscored the visitors 16-5 in the second quarter to take a 22-9 halftime lead. It was 35-18 after three quarters.

Nate Jackson led Van Wert with eight points, while Aidan Pratt scored five points. Marion Local (7-5) was led by Charlie Huelsman, who finished with 11 points and Alex Eyink, who tallied 10 points.

Marion Local also won the junior varsity game 51-47 in overtime.

Van Wert (0-6) is scheduled to play at Defiance on Tuesday.