Monday Mailbag: basketball and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about Lincolnview basketball, basketball state tournaments, the national championship game and a comment about college basketball.

Q: Why isn’t Lincolnview ranked in the basketball poll? The Lancers have to be one of the top teams in the state. Name withheld upon request

A: Lincolnview belongs in the poll, there’s no doubt about that.

I’m guessing some of the pollsters overlooked the Lancers, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Lincolnview listed somewhere in this week’s or perhaps next week’s Division IV poll.

Q: Do you think there will be a boys basketball state tournament this year or will it get shut down again? Name withheld upon request

A: Unless there’s a huge spike in cases, I think you’ll see OHSAA girls’ and boys’ state tournaments in March.

I also think the tournament trail will be different this year with higher seeds hosting at least sectional games and I won’t be at all shocked if the state semifinal and state championship games are played at different sites around the state. It’s also possible they could be played at a single location, much like volleyball was at Vandalia-Butler.

The girls’ state tournament is scheduled to be play at UD Arena and the boys’ tournament is slated for St. John Arena but right now, it’s hard to imagine those games actually taking place at those venues, especially if there’s still a cap on attendance.

Q: Who wins on Monday night: Ohio State or Alabama? Name withheld upon request

A: My heart says Ohio State but my brain says Alabama. Let’s hope my brain is wrong.

C: I know we live for football around here, but Big Ten football is generally Ohio State and the “other 13.” Take a look at Big Ten BASKETBALL, which is loaded. Many, if not most, of the experts rate the Big Ten the best basketball conference in the country, top to bottom. I’d like to see more attention paid to Big Ten basketball, but then again, I’m from Indiana. Name withheld upon request

A: With the college football season all but over, I think you’ll see more attention paid to college basketball.

In some ways, it’s been a little hard to get into the college game so far simply because of cancelations caused by COVID-19 and a college football schedule that unlike any other in November and December.

It is nice to see the Big Ten doing so well in basketball this year and it would be nice to see a conference team eventually crowned national champions.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.