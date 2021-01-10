Van Wert takes first ever Crestview duals
Van Wert independent sports
CONVOY — Van Wert swept through the first-ever five team Crestview Duals on Saturday.
Van Wert beat the host Knights 60-24 in the first round, then posted a 72-9 win over Ada in the following round. The Cougars followed up with a 66-15 win over Antwerp, then ended the day with a 57-21 victory over Lincolnview.
Due to Antwerp and Ada having low numbers, they combined against Lincolnview, but the Lancers posted a victory, then Lincolnview and Crestview tied 36-36 in the second round, but the Lancers won on criteria.
The Knights defeated Ada 42-30 and Antwerp 36-21.
Individual results:
Crestview
106 – Gavin Grubb 2-1
126 – Levi Grace 1-2
132 – Jayden Renner 1-2
138 – Holden Thornell 1-2
145 – Evan Sowers 1-1
160 – Brian Myers 1-2
170 – Isaiah Watts 0-3
182 – Donovan Wreath 2-1
195 – Tyler Hart 1-0
220 – Trevon Barton 3-0
Van Wert
106- Kaedyn Swander 3-1
113- Matthew Dunno 3-1
120- Ashton Baer 3-1
126- Killian Sudduth 3-1
132- Keaton Sudduth 4-0
138- Joaquin Estrada 2-2
145- Jordan Rawlins 1-3
152- Fletcher Smith 4-0, James Smith 1-0
160- Macein Bigham 4-0
170- Morgein Bigham 3-0, Caleb Bledsoe 2-0
182- Abram Collins 4-0
195- Spencer Blue 3-1
220- Turner Witten 4-0
285- Eli Kline 3-1
Lincolnview
Not available
