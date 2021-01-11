Convoy Fire & EMS plan breakfast, raffle

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy Fire and EMS will be having a drive-thru Pancake & Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, February 6, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the Convoy Community Building in Edgewood Park. Those participating should enter off Sesame Drive and drive around to the north side of the Community Building.

Convoy Fire and EMS is also conducting a Pork Raffle, with first prize being a whole hog, while 2-5 prizes are half a hog. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets can be purchased from fire personnel, with a drawing to be held at noon on February 6. Winners need not be present to win.

Prize winners may pick up their pork at Ebel’s Butcher Shop on Ohio 114 in Grover Hill.