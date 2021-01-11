JA honors local bank…

Junior Achievement of Van Wert County recently recognized First Bank of Berne for its commitment to being a Partner Level sponsor, which provides the funding support for an entire programming series. JA of Van Wert County programming is performed by all volunteers and reaches over 1,500 students each school year, focusing on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. “First Bank of Berne is a community bank, and we feel that our children play an important part in the community,” said Van Wert Branch Manager Rebecca Stepleton. “They are the future generations. It is important to set the foundation for their future as well as our community.” Shown are (from the left) JA Board President Cory Michaud, Bank of Berne representatives Rebecca Stepleton and Pam Schroyer, JA Area Manager Mark Verville, and JA Board Vice President Whitney Sealscott. JA photo