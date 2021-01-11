Not So Random: OSU, Alabama, Browns

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of Random Thoughts centers around Ohio State vs. Alabama and the Cleveland Browns.

Trey Sermon

Obviously, losing Trey Sermon after one play was a huge blow to Ohio State.

Master Teague is a nice back, but he just doesn’t seem to have the separation that Sermon has, or previous Ohio State backs had. Having said that, he certainly had some nice moments in the game.

Game over

Looking back, the game was over when Ohio State had the ball at the Alabama eight yard line but wound up kicking a field goal, meaning the Buckeyes trailed 21-17.

Not matching Alabama’s score was huge and the Crimson Tide made Ohio State pay.

Najee Harris

Najee Harris put on quite a show against Ohio State. He’s the real deal and he’s going to make some NFL team very happy.

DeVonta Smith

Wow. Just wow. That’s really all that can be said about the Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Speed kills

Like the Crimson Tide or not, Alabama was impressive.

The most impressive thing, at least to me, was Alabama’s incredible team speed, and not just at wide receiver and running back, but at all positions.

As an Ohio State fan, I don’t like to say it, but Alabama was the better team. If you don’t believe that, you’re in denial.

Justin Fields

He most likely won’t do it, but Justin Fields really should consider returning to Ohio State for another season.

There were questions after the Michigan State and Northwestern games and his draft stock probably took a hit.

Come to think of it, that could be a blessing in disguise. Instead of going to a lousy team where he’s destined to fail, perhaps he’ll wind up with a team that’s able to let him sit for a year and learn the NFL game.

The stunner

Like many people, I’m still stunned by Cleveland’s win over Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Never saw it coming, never really thought the Browns had much of a chance. I know, any given Sunday, but still, it didn’t seem likely at all.

What a great win for the franchise and its fan base.

Uh oh…

I’ll admit I started to squirm a little when Pittsburgh cut it to 35-23. It seemed like all of Cleveland’s momentum had shifted to the Steelers.

All I could see was a record setting first quarter being canceled by a Pittsburgh comeback and win.

Fortunately for the Browns and their fans, that didn’t happen.

This Sunday

I fully realize there’s very good chance Cleveland’s season will come to an end against the Chiefs. Yes, I’d like to see the Browns win, but it would probably take a minor miracle.

Regardless, as a Browns fan, I’m pleased with this season. The team now has an identity and seems to have some direction. The coaches and the front office seem to be in lock step. The franchise isn’t a laughing stock now.

There are holes to fill, especially on the defensive side, but that’s what the draft and free agency are for.

This team won’t sneak up on anyone next year, but it should be an interesting season for the Browns.

As always, if you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.