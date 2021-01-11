Watercolor Society exhibit at Wassenberg

VW independent/submitted information

The prestigious Ohio Watercolor Society Exhibit is on display at the Wassenberg Art Center, Van Wert, now through February 2. Exhibit hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 1-5 p.m (closed Mondays). Admission is free.

Open to Ohio residents, as well as members of Ohio art organizations living in neighboring states, this annual competitive juried exhibition is a showcase for the talent, diversity, and energy of artists working in water soluble mediums: watercolor, acrylic, casein, gouache, and egg tempera.

Awards of cash and materials totaling thousands of dollars makes this one of the premier art exhibits in Ohio.

Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. in Van Wert, and more information is available at wassebergartcenter.org, or by phone at 419.238.6837.