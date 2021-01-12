Company collects food…

The employees of Alexander & Bebout Inc. and Kitchens, Inc. held their 13th annual food drive in conjunction with A & B’s Christmas party. Employees collected 188 food items during the drive, while games played at the drive-thru Christmas party netted a $380 contribution to the United Methodist Co-operative Ministries Food Bank, in addition to the food donation. Shown are (from the left) Charlie Salway, Cody Delong, Teresa Parrish, Kristen Lange, Sara Zura, Ann Ream, and Brad Ream. photo provided