Gary Eugene Stoller

Gary Eugene Stoller, 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his wife and children on Sunday evening, January 10, 2021, at his home in Van Wert.

Gary Eugene Stoller

He was born in Paulding County on May 17, 1937, to Jesse H. and Lillian I. (Fiechter) Stoller. Both parents preceded him in death, as well as his brother-in-law, William Laukhuf. He married Nancy R. Rager on August 4, 1963, in Latty. She survives in Van Wert.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by four daughters, Sherry (Daniel) Pfister of Bluffton, Indiana, Tamara (Jon) Leman of Muncie, Indiana, Virginia Stoller of Ottawa, and Leslie (Nathan) Isch of Decatur, Indiana; a son, Thomas (Lori Boggs) Stoller of Ohio City; two sisters, Wanda (Roy) Leman of Eureka, Illinois, and Jan Laukhuf of Rockford, Michigan; 21 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Gary was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church who taught Sunday school and led worship many years. He was owner/operator of Stoller Hatchery and Stoller Farms and a board member on the Ohio Poultry Association. Gary served his community for 17 years on the Ohio City and Van Wert school boards. He served his country in the Air National Guard with the 122nd Tactical Fighter Group in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was called into active duty during the Berlin Crisis and was stationed in Chambly, France, for 11 months.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 15, at Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church. Todd Stoller and Daniel Pfister will officiate the services. A private family burial will follow in Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Latty.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Wayne Red Cross Blood Donation Center (a gift of a blood donation in Gary’s memory), Centre Lumiere, or Gideons International.

Goodwin – Cale and Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, been entrusted with arrangements.