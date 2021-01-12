Girls hoops: Lancers win, Van Wert falls

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 45 Antwerp 38

A strong first half propelled Lincolnview to a 45-38 non-conference win over Antwerp on Tuesday.

The Lancers led 14-9 after the first quarter, with Annie Renner and Kendall Bollenbacher each scoring five points in the period, then Lincolnview extended the lead to 29-16 at halftime. Zadria King scored four points in the second quarter, then added six more in the third stanza, which helped the hosts to a 39-27 lead.

Bollenbacher finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, while King added 12 points, and Carsyn Looser chipped in with five rebounds. Grace Schuttee and Hayleigh Jewell each had nine points for Antwerp.

Lincolnview (3-9) committed just 10 turnovers in the game compared to 18 for Antwerp (2-8).

The Lancers will host Bluffton on Thursday and Antwerp will travel to Wayne Trace the same night.

Paulding 59 Van Wert 46

PAULDING — Sofi Houg scored 23 points and pulled down eight rebounds and Allison Schaufelberger had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but Van Wert fell to Paulding 59-46 on Tuesday night.

Nine of Houg’s points came in the first quarter and the Lady Cougars (5-7) led 13-12 at the end of the period. However, Paulding rallied for a 24-19 halftime lead, then pushed the lead to 40-31 after three quarters.

Leigha Egnor scored 23 for Paulding (11-4), including 15 in the second half. Sadie Estle added 13 points and six rebounds, while teammate Janae Pease had 10 points and five rebounds.

Van Wert won the rebounding battle 32-25 and connected on 6-of-11 free throws, compared to just 4-of-15 by Paulding. Turnovers were a key, as Van Wert had 18 while Paulding finished with 12.

Both teams are scheduled for action Thursday night, with Paulding hosting Allen East and Van Wert traveling to No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf.