Mollenkopf: Hybrid learning to end Jan. 19

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The first meeting of 2021 was a short, but busy one for the Crestview Local Board of Education.

During the annual organizational portion of Monday night’s meeting, John Auld was re-elected as board president and Brad Perrott was chosen as vice president. Lori Bittner will continue as legislative liaison, while Nan Grace will again serve as student achievement liaison. Auld and Grace will serve on the negotiations and audit committees, and Andy Perrott will continue as the board’s representative on the athletic council. Andy Perrott was tabbed to be the Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference delegate, while Brad Perrott will be the alternate.

Crestview Jazz Band member Ethan Best plays guitar during a brief performance by the band for the Crestview Local Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Board members set the meeting calendar for 2021, with most meetings set for 6 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month. Lonnie Nedderman will continue to serve as Crestview’s representative to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

The board also held the annual budget hearing as required by law, then went to work on the regular agenda.

Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf informed the board that hybrid learning for Crestview students in grades 7-12 will end on Tuesday, January 19. Those students will return to the classroom and there will be a two-hour delay that day.

During the delay, an informational meeting will be held for all school employees about the COVID-19 vaccine, which will be made available to teachers, staff and other employees, including substitute teachers, coaches who don’t work in the building and perhaps bible teachers. After the meeting, employees will have several days to respond to a survey asking if they want the vaccine.

“I’ll be able to turn specific numbers into the health department and that’s critical because we don’t want to waste doses of the vaccine,” Mollenkopf explained. “We’ll implement the first dose on Friday, February 5, then schedule to implement the second dose on Friday, March 5.”

In other business, Mollenkopf presented board members with certificates honoring them during the OSBA’s school board recognition month.

“Each one of you bring your own particular talents and gifts to the board but what overrides among all of you is your care and consideration for students of our district and for our staff,” Mollenkopf said.

Board members met Vicki Smith, Crestview’s new representative to the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center Governing Board. She told the board the ESC’s current focus is the future of Synergy Learning Center.

“Synergy is a very important part of Van Wert,” Smith told the board. “It’s that school for the kids that don’t fit in anywhere else so I’d hate to see it go, but we’re just really trying to work together with our local schools to see what we need to do to help with that.”

James Lautzenheiser was hired as the new high school varsity football coach (see related story on the Sports page) and Randy Grandstaff was approved as the new varsity cross country coach. Both are former assistants and both are replacing successful longtime coaches — Lautzenheiser is following Jared Owens and Grandstaff is stepping in after Jeff Bagley.

The board also heard a brief performance by the high school jazz band, directed by Jason Lozer, and the board graciously accepted an anonymous $500 donation for the softball program.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, February 22.