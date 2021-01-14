Byron D. Krugh

Byron D. “Barney” Krugh of Van Wert passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 11, 2021.

He was born December 26, 1931, in York Township, a son of F. Paul and Lillian N. (Towers) Krugh, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Bette Vaske, who passed away April 3, 2010.

He is survived by a daughter, Cathy (Woody) Fetzer, and a son, Dean (Sherry) Krugh. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Brandon (Coral) Fetzer, Jason (Kerri) Krugh, Jenny (Sean) Kennedy, Joe (Joy) Krugh, Josh (Leslie) Krugh, and Kristen (Gabe) Evans; 12 great-grandchildren, Caleb and Natalie Fetzer, Allison, Dru, Emma Kennedy, Devin Rabe, Bella, Hannah, Jordan, J.J., Landynn and Kameron Krugh, Noah and Nora Evans; a sister, Lavena Faszler; one niece, Linda (Gale) Linnemeier; and a nephew, Norman (Kim) Faszler.

A son, Michael James Krugh, preceded him in death.

He retired from the former Aeroquip Corporation (Eaton) in 1993. He was also a U. S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict.

Barney was an avid fan of Van Wert High School athletics, where he was a longtime ticket holder for football and basketball seasons, and he also enjoyed watching the baseball team play. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Chicago Cubs, and the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed going to the Sportsmen Club every morning and playing cards with his many friends there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 16, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803.

Visitation will be at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert from 2- 5 p.m. Friday, January 15.

Memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary of the Assumption School.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.