Local student donates to Humane Society

VW independent/submitted information

Lauren Black, a sophomore at Van Wert High School and owner of “Lauren’s Culinary Confections,” has donated $500 from her business to the Van Wert County Humane Society’s capital campaign.

“Lauren generously wanted to support our project, as well as give back to the community that has supported her,” said Campaign Chairperson Michelle White.

Shown are (from the left) Michelle White, Lauren Black, and Deb Sealscott. Humane Society photo

Black’s business started as a booth at the Market at the Wass at Wassenberg Art Center and has expanded to social media on Facebook, where people place orders.

“This is such a privilege to partner with Lauren and we wish her and her baking business tremendous success,” said Humane Society Board President Deb Sealscott. “With young individuals like Lauren who already have a passion for our mission of caring for homeless, neglected, and abused animals, the humane society’s future is in good hands.”