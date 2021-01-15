Cougar wrestlers wallop the Titans

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert dominated Ottawa-Glandorf to the tune of 72-6 on Thursday and in process the Cougars earned their first Western Buckeye League victory of the season.

Individual Results:

170- Morgein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit

182- Abram Collins (VW) won by forfeit

195- Drew Deitemeyer (VW) won by fall in :57 over Evan Cox

220- Turner Witten (VW) won by forfeit

285- Eli Kline (VW) won by forfeit

106- Kaedyn Swander (VW) won by forfeit

113- Matthew Dunno (VW) won by forfeit

120- Ashton Baer (VW) won by forfeit

126- Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall 5:39 over Justice Pope

132- Joaquin Estrada (VW) won by fall 2:33 over Aaliyah Garcia

138- Double forfeit

145- Owen Thomas (OG) won by fall 1:03 over Jordan Rawlins

152- James Smith (VW) won by fall 5:38 over Samual Langhals

160- Macein Bigham (VW) won by fall 1:23 over Clay Inkrott

The Cougars will return to action Saturday at the Ayersville Duals.