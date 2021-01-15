Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area boys’ high school basketball games, including Wayne Trace’s big upset win over No. 1 Antwerp.

NWC

Allen East 67 Paulding 58

Columbus Grove 67 Spencerville 35

Crestview 55 Delphos Jefferson 42

Lincolnview 65 Bluffton 58

WBL

Celina 55 Bath 50 (OT)

Defiance 48 Elida 23

Shawnee 53 St. Marys Memorial 45

Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert – postponed

Kenton at Wapakoneta – postponed

GMC

Ayersville 40 Tinora 17

Edgerton 51 Fairview 32

Hicksville 45 Holgate 27

Wayne Trace 46 Antwerp 45

MAC

Marion Local 42 Fort Recovery 41

Minster 61 New Knoxville 27

New Bremen 44 Coldwater 42

Parkway 53 Delphos St. John’s 51 (OT)

St. Henry 48 Versailles 36

PCL

Fort Jennings 46 Continental 35

Ottoville 60 Miller City 35

Other scores

Anna 61 Botkins 59

Perry 77 Hardin Northern 51