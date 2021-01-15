The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from Friday night’s area boys’ high school basketball games, including Wayne Trace’s big upset win over No. 1 Antwerp.

NWC

Allen East 67 Paulding 58
Columbus Grove 67 Spencerville 35
Crestview 55 Delphos Jefferson 42
Lincolnview 65 Bluffton 58

WBL

Celina 55 Bath 50 (OT)
Defiance 48 Elida 23
Shawnee 53 St. Marys Memorial 45
Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert – postponed
Kenton at Wapakoneta – postponed

GMC

Ayersville 40 Tinora 17
Edgerton 51 Fairview 32
Hicksville 45 Holgate 27
Wayne Trace 46 Antwerp 45

MAC

Marion Local 42 Fort Recovery 41
Minster 61 New Knoxville 27
New Bremen 44 Coldwater 42
Parkway 53 Delphos St. John’s 51 (OT)
St. Henry 48 Versailles 36

PCL

Fort Jennings 46 Continental 35
Ottoville 60 Miller City 35

Other scores

Anna 61 Botkins 59
Perry 77 Hardin Northern 51

