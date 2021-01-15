Girls hoops: Crestview rallies, Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview 54 Delphos Jefferson 44

CONVOY — Crestview improved to 10-1 (4-1 NWC) with a 54-44 home win over Delphos Jefferson on Thursday. It was Crestview’s ninth consecutive win and Delphos Jefferson’s first Northwest Conference loss of the season. It also moved Crestview into a first place tie.

The Lady Knights found themselves trailing 17-12 after one quarter, but outscored the Wildcats 18-8 in the second period for a 30-25 halftime lead. Crestview led 39-34 after three quarters, before outscoring Jefferson 15-10 in the final period.

Cali Gregory pumped in 25 points, including five triples, while Olivia Cunningham scored 14 and drained three treys. Myia Etzler chipped in with nine points.

Lyv Lindeman led Delphos Jefferson (12-3, 3-1 NWC) with 15 points.

Crestview will travel to Fort Recovery on Saturday. Monday’s scheduled game against Van Wert has been postponed.

Bluffton 53 Lincolnview 38

Lincolnview enjoyed a 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Bluffton outscored the Lancers in each of the remaining three quarters to post a 53-38 Northwest Conference win on Thursday.

The Pirates led 30-24 at halftime and 41-32 after three quarters. Sami Scoles and Kylie Monday each had 11 points for Bluffton (9-6, 3-2 NWC).

Lincolnview (3-10, 0-4 NWC) also had two double digit scorers – Kendall Bollenbacher had 12 points and Sami Sellers added 10. Bollenbacher and Zadria King each had seven rebounds.

The Lancers are scheduled to play at Parkway on Tuesday.