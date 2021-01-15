Lancers win again!

Lincolnview’s Clayton Leeth (above) goes to the hoop for two of his 26 points on Friday night. Leeth also connected on five triples to help lead the state-ranked Lancers (No. 12, Division IV) to a 65-58 NWC win at Bluffton. Creed Jessee (below) added 14 points for Lincolnview, while Collin Overholt and Alek Bowersock finished with 11 and 10 points respectively. The Lancers (8-1, 2-0 NWC) will host top-ranked Antwerp tonight. Photos courtesy of Hanna Young