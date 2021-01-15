Vantage board organizes, hears student recruitment info

Lonnie Nedderman, Vantage Career Center Board of Education member representing Crestview Local Schools, is sworn in to a new term on Thursday. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The new year brings no board changes to the Vantage Career Center Board of Education, which met for the first time in 2021 on Thursday evening.

Six of Vantage’s 12 board members were sworn in for new three-year terms during Thursday’s organizational meeting. Pat Baumle, Wayne Trace; Dennis Recker, Antwerp; Greg von der Embse, Kalida; Lonnie Nedderman, Crestview; Tom Lyons, Parkway, and Brian Egnor, Paulding.

Baumle was re-elected as board president, while Nedderman will again serve as vice president. Egnor was appointed as the legislative liaison and von der Embse was chosen as student achievement liaison.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, except for July. That meeting will be held a week early, June 24. Board members will be paid $125 per meeting.

Laura Peters was reappointed as Vantage Career Center treasurer and chief financial officer, and the board approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association, the Association of Career Technical Education, the Ohio Education Policy Institute, and the Ohio Association of Career Technical Superintendents.

During the regular portion of Thursday’s meeting, High School Director Mike Knott commended students and staff on a successful first semester, and noted Student Services Supervisor Tonya Temple and Community Relations Coordinator Miriam Owens have been going out to member schools to present information to sophomores.

Knott said Temple and Owens present all program offerings, CTSO and career advance placement opportunities, and go through the application process. In a normal year, students pick two programs, come visit Vantage early in February, and get a hands-on experience with those two programs.

“That in-person visit that normally would happen in early February is tentatively being planned for the week of March 22, and those are being spread out by school,” Knott went on to say. “Each individual school will visit at their own time, rather than bringing in several schools together.”

Knott said instead of the usual open house in February, virtual sessions will be available for students and parents between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 22. He also said more than 100 applications have already been received by Vantage.

Nick McPhail, a welding student from Van Wert, was praised by Knott for earning 6G certification, a very rare feat for a high school student.

In personnel matters, the board approved a one-year contract for Kyle Hammons, maintenance/custodial; Douglas Edelbrock, EMT program coordinator; Karl Lengerich, Police Academy, and Terri Schmenk, customized training instructor.

During her report to the board, Adult Education Director Kit Tyler said the RN program is on track to get going and advanced welding classes are underway, while medical assistant and EMT programs will begin soon.

Superintendent Rick Turner praised staff members for helping students earn 956 credentials last year, noting it was quite an accomplishment, given challenges caused by COVID-19.

Turner also noted that all Vantage employees wanting COVID-19 vaccine will receive the first dose on February 8, adding that 79 percent of staff members have signed up for the shot.

Turner informed the board that current coronavirus numbers are low, with just two students testing positive, one probable, and 15 in quarantine.

The board gave approval to Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreements with Fisher & Neel LLC of Van Wert, five years, 50 percent abatement; Scott Miller, Mark and Sarah Neidert, Bret and Macy Slattman, and Roger and Diane Trentman, all of Fort Jennings, five years and 50 percent; and Peggy Roughton of Continental, five years, 50 percent. A farmer’s agreement with Carey Davis was approved by the board.

The board agreed to purchase of an adult female advanced simulator mannequin for $34,810, with the money coming from CARES Act funds.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 4, in the Cup and Saucer dining area.