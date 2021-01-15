VW swimmers split with Fort Recovery

The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams hosted Fort Recovery High School on Thursday and the Cougar boys were victorious 48-19, while the girls fell to the Indians 62-28.

Cougar swimmers who earned a first place finish include Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull, Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker and Travis Francis.

Van Wert’s Octavius Tucker swims the 100 meter freestyle. He went on to claim a first place finish against Fort Recovery. Photo submitted

Boys results (all distances in meters)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (2:05.05 – Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:21.51 – Ian Rex), 2nd (2:29.19-Octavius Tucker)

200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:40.58 – Jayden Welker)

50 Freestyle: 1st (28.11–Gage Wannemacher), 2nd (28.71-Travis Francis), 5th (35.00 – Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 1st (1:06.90 –Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (1:03.53 – Octavius Tucker), 2nd (1:06.79 – Travis Francis), 5th (121.72 – Bryce Miller)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (2:04.59 – Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Ian Rex, Travis Francis)

100 Backstroke: 1st (1:12.87 –Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 2nd (1:24.06 – Gage Wannemacher)

Girls results (all distances in meters)

200 Medley Relay: 3rd (2:38.04 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

200 Freestyle: 2nd (2:44.65 – Allie Etter), 3rd (2:49.85- Gracie Mull)

200 Individual Medley: 2nd (3:05.79 – Jamie Burenga)

50 Freestyle: 2nd (33.44-Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 1st (1:14.49 – Jamie Burenga) 2nd (1:163.63 – Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 1st (2:16.97 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:29.75– Gracie Mull)

100 Breaststroke: 3rd (1:43.10 – Tyra McClain)

Van Wert will face Bryan and Bath Saturday at the Williams County YMCA.