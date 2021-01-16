County real estate taxes due in February

VW independent/submitted information

The tax bills for the first half real estate collection have been mailed and will be due at the Treasurer’s Office by close of business on Wednesday, February 24, to avoid penalty.

Forms of payment accepted are check, money order, or credit card, while taxpayers may also call 844.419.0200 to make a payment over the phone. Those paying may also access the Treasurer’s Office website to make a payment at www.vanwertcountyohio.gov under the Treasurer’s Office tab. Both payments by credit card and over the phone are charged a convenience fee. Cash will not be accepted.

Due to social distancing, only two people will be allowed in the office at a time, so to avoid waiting, it is recommended that people mail in their payments.

Payments received in the office with a postmark of February 24 or prior will not accrue a penalty. Postmarks must be requested at the local post office; otherwise, they will not be placed on mail until it reaches Columbus.

Real estate tax payments can also be made at the First Bank of Berne as long as those paying have their bill with them in its entirety when they go to the branch to make the payment.