Eaton gives YMCA $15,000 for summer camp program

Local children have fun during an activity held at a previous YMCA summer camp. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County and YMCA Camp Clay recently received a $15,000 donation from Eaton Corporation.

Eaton has been a longtime supporter of the YMCA and Camp Clay by sponsoring their youth sports, business days at Camp Clay, and the aquatics program. The money will be used to support the Summer Camp program at YMCA Camp Clay and other YMCA programs.

The Y will be purchasing a van that will allow it to provide for an incredible camp experience for summer campers. In addition to the traditional camp programming, the YMCA tries to give campers an off-camp experience in accordance with the camp’s theme of the week.

Campers may visit the Armstrong Air and Space museum near Wapakoneta during Blast Off week or the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo for Animal Planet week to enjoy a fun and educational experience.

The YMCA of Van Wert County looks forward to using these funds to continue its mission of youth development and social responsibility. Eric McCracken and the Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service staff were also recognized for working with the YMCA to provide low-cost, exceptional vehicles.

The YMCA ‘s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that help healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way of Van Wert County.