Jerry Guy Landrum

Jerry Guy Landrum, 70, of Van Wert, passed away at 3:53 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at home.

He was born March 24, 1950, in Van Wert, the son of Paul Owen Landrum and Annabelle (Davis) Landrum, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Jamie G. (Jeffrey) Stittsworth of Van Wert, two grandchildren, McKenna (Jordan) Ainsworth and Miranda (Mike Klausing) Stittsworth; a brother, Jessie (Sandy) Landrum of Paulding; one sister, Jean Jenkins of Grover Hill; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Tobias of St. Louis, Missouri.

Jerry was preceded in death by a son, Jerry (Jay) Frances Landrum; and two brothers, Glenn (Beverly) Amstutz and Paul Tobias.

Jerry worked in the maintenance department of Federal Mogul Corporation in Van Wert for 28 years and retired in 2014. He enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters, best friends Don Marchal and Gary (Linda) Kessler, hanging out with his cat Clyde, going for drives, and music. Jerry was a 1970 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School.

No services are planned at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.