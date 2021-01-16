Lois M. Steenrod-Croson

Lois M. Steenrod-Croson, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was a resident of Englewood, Florida.

She was born August 13, 1936, in Van Wert, the daughter of W. Dale & Carrie (Leslie) Schaffer, who both preceded her in death. On July 29, 1972, Lois married Robert Steenrod of Jackson Center, and he preceded her in death August 19, 1990. Her husband of 15 years, Emmett Croson, passed away November 26, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Tryon.

Lois is the mother of four children, Denise (Albert) Motycka (deceased), David (Lyn) Collins (deceased), Keith (Sheila) Collins of Van Wert, and Lori (John) Mann of Jackson Center; the grandmother of Aaron (Natasha) Collins, Trent Motycka, Clayton Collins (deceased), Cameron Collins, Tiffany Collins, Matthew (Miranda) Mann, Michael (Jessica) Mann, Jennifer (John) Steinke, and Kevin (Christie) Mann; 18 great-grandchildren; several stepchildren and grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Lois worked as an aide at Van Wert County Hospital and Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney. She resided in Florida for the last 30 years, and traveled the United States with the Airstream Wally Byam Caravan Club for many years. In recent years, she visited Alaska and Hawaii. Lois enjoyed life, being a meticulous homemaker and loving caregiver. From Florida, Lois knew what her family was involved in at all times. She would always provide advice and the weather report. These phone calls will be cherished and missed by all.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 22, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert. A graveside burial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, January 22, in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, January 22, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

