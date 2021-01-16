ODOT gives winter update for NW Ohio

VW independent/submitted information

BOWLING GREEN — Winter operations stats for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) in northwest Ohio indicate the area has experienced a more active winter this year over last — at least to this point.

So far this year, 26,550 tons of salt have been used, compared to 20,520 tons of salt last winter. A total of 1.3 million gallons of de-icer have been used so far this winter, compared to 1.2 million gallons of de-icer by this time last winter. A total of 378,840 miles of road have been driven so far this winter, compared to 364,570 miles at this time last winter.

The figures are for the 16-county region in northwest Ohio regarding materials used and equipment miles driven during snow and ice control operations within ODOT District 1 and 2 (Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Wyandot, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Williams, and Wood counties).

The stats represent all of this winter season through January 13.