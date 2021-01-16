Virtual College Credit Plus meeting set

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School guidance counselors will be hosting a virtual informational meeting for parents/guardians beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 20. The meeting will consist of a general session giving more information on College Credit Plus and answering any questions people may have. The meeting will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. January 20, via the following Zoom Link: https://tinyurl.com/VWHSCCP.

Handouts, presentation, and consent forms can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/CCPDOCS2021.

The Ohio Department of Education began the College Credit Plus program for all students enrolled in Ohio schools. College Credit Plus has two fundamental positions:

Students must be enrolled in both college and high school.

Students can earn transcripted college and high school credit upon successful completion of the course.

Eligible students may need a qualifying college entrance exam score that places them in courses above a remediation level to participate.

Parents who have students who might be interested in earning college credit during their time in high school, should plan on attending the virtual meeting on January 20. For more information prior to the meeting, contact the Student Services Office at 419.238.2180 or Van Wert High School at 419.238.3350.