Mary Evelyn Tierney, 91, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:08 a.m. Monday, January 18, 2021, at Van Wert Manor.

Mary Evelyn Tierney

She was born March 2, 1929, in Van Wert, the daughter of Ray Bates Sr. and Jennie E. (Potts) Bates, who both preceded her in death. On January 28, 1950, she married James Arthur Tierney, who passed away June 6, 1993.

Survivors include her brother, Thomas (Barbara) Bates of Van Wert, along with several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Paula Sanders of Van Wert.

Mary was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lynn Tierney; two brothers, Terry Lee Bates and Ray (Flo) Bates Jr.; and one sister, Helen Louise (Art) Censullo.

Mary worked at Bowmart Instruments and Planet Instruments; she also was a part-owner and manager of MJM Machining. Mary was a longtime member of Maples United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a 1947 graduate of Van Wert High School, and a 25-year member of Order of Eastern Star Chapter 600 in Waynedale, Indiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Manor Activity Fund.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.