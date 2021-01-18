Monday Mailbag: shot clock and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s edition of the Monday Mailbag features questions about a high school shot clock, Division IV boys’ basketball, basketball tournament draws, Urban Meyer and Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Q: There have been a lot of low scoring basketball games around the area which begs the question again – why not add a shot clock to spice things up a little? I know you’ve been against it in the past, but how about now? Name withheld upon request

A: Until someone explains to me exactly how a shot clock will truly benefit and improve the game at the high school level, I’ll continue to be against the idea.

It’s just my opinion, but I don’t see how the addition of a shot clock will help improve the game. Improve it for the players or the fans? How will it help a team already struggling to shoot the ball? Does anyone honestly think a shot clock is going to result in a bunch of 79-78 games? It doesn’t make sense.

Like I’ve said before, slowing or controlling the pace is a strategy and nothing more and honestly, it’s kind of a lost art these days.

Maybe I’m just old fashioned. Yes, I enjoy a good shootout as much as the next fan, but I don’t see a valid reason to add a shot clock anytime soon.

Q: How do you see things shaking out in Division IV come tournament time? Name withheld upon request

A: Without a doubt, Division IV in this area is loaded.

I think some teams that deserve to play for or win a district title will go home early. Crestview, Lincolnview, Kalida, Columbus Grove, Ottoville are all in the Elida district. If I had to pick one right now, I would say if healthy, Ottoville is a slight favorite, but any of the other teams are true contenders.

Then there’s Antwerp, a team that plays in the Defiance district.

It should be very interesting come tournament time.

Q: When will basketball sectional tournament draws be held? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s coming up quickly, January 31 for the girls and February 7 for the boys.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no neutral sites used during the sectional and district tournaments. Instead, the higher seed will host each game.

Q: Urban Meyer to the NFL and the Jacksonville Jaguars? Say it isn’t so! Name withheld upon request

A: I still think it’s a head scratcher, but good for him.

Who knows, he might enjoy success in Jacksonville but I can’t shake the feeling that one way or another, things won’t end well.

No doubt there will be some growing pains all around and it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out for Meyer, the team, ownership and the fans.

Q: You’re a Cleveland Browns fan – how about Kevin Stefanski for NFL Coach of the Year? Name withheld upon request

A: You won’t get any argument from me.

What he’s done for the franchise and its fan base in such a short amount of time is simply amazing. He took a team that was a laughing stock and turned into a playoff team and he did it with a new offense and defense and did it without the benefit of the usual minicamps, OTAs, etc.

Will he actually win the honor? That remains to be seen.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.