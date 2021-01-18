United Way campaign update…
Wee Care Learning Center recently completed its 2020 United Way campaign. As a local United Way agency, Wee Care uses its allocations to help families experiencing financial difficulty, unexpected medical costs, or other family hardships. The support Wee Care receives helps families remain successfully employed or complete their educational goals while providing their children with a safe and consistent routine at the center. United Way photo
