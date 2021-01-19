On the Air: radio stations WKSD/WERT
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s high school basketball broadcast schedules for 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live. Schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19.
WKSD
Tuesday, January 19: Ottoville at Crestview
Thursday, January 21: Ayersville at Antwerp (girls)
Friday, January 22: Delphos Jefferson at Paulding
Saturday, January 23: Montpelier at Paulding
WERT
Tuesday, January 19: Van Wert at St. Marys Memorial
Friday, January 22: Van Wert at Shawnee
Saturday, January 23: Van Wert at Coldwater
POSTED: 01/19/21 at 4:51 am. FILED UNDER: Sports