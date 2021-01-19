Random Thoughts: Division IV and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around a record setting night, Lincolnview boys’ basketball, Division IV hoops, the Cleveland Browns and expanding the College Football Playoff.

Long distance

One night after losing to Lincolnview 65-58, the Bluffton Pirates put on quite a show from beyond the three point arc.

The Pirates tied a state record (St. Henry vs. USV, 2000) by hitting 25 treys in a 101-46 win over Cory-Rawson on Saturday. Trenton Donley set a new school record with nine triples and Trey Boblitt tied the previous single game record with seven three pointers. Five of Donley’s treys came in the third quarter, the same quarter the Pirates scored 33 points.

Very impressive indeed.

Lincolnview

Lincolnview has just two losses this season and they came to teams that were previously ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Associated Press Division IV poll – Antwerp and Kalida, and both were close games.

In my mind, it goes to show the Lancers can compete with the big boys.

Division IV

If I had to rank area Division IV teams right now, it would probably go like this – 1) Ottoville 2) Lincolnview 3) Crestview 4) Columbus Grove 5) Kalida. All are upper level teams and there’s really not much separation between them. One could probably argue all of them belong somewhere in the AP Top 12.

There’s also Antwerp, a team that I haven’t seen firsthand yet. The Archers were ranked No. 1 before last week’s loss to Wayne Trace and obviously, Antwerp still has an outstanding team.

I’m guessing after seeing the Archers firsthand, which I’d still like to do, I would find a spot for them somewhere in the top five.

Yes, I know Lincolnview beat Ottoville three weeks ago. Like I said, there’s not much separation between the teams. We’ll see the top five at tournament time and we’ll see how things shake out.

Speaking of…

Speaking of Division IV, Crestview will host Ottoville tonight and it should be an outstanding game.

I’m not expecting a ton of points though. I’m guessing the winner will score somewhere in the upper 40s or low 50s.

The Cleveland Browns

A lot of people are blaming the missed targeting call against Kansas City during Sunday’s playoff game vs. Cleveland as the reason the Browns lost.

Yes, it was missed and it makes no sense as to why it was unreviewable.

Here’s the bottom line though – it didn’t cost the Browns the game. The Browns lost because they got down 19-3 before that, and because they couldn’t stop Chad Hanne when they had to. To let a non-mobile, 35-year-old quarterback like Henne scramble for 13 yards on third and long is inexcusable.

In other words, the defense let the Browns down all afternoon. It’s a unit that is in need of an upgrade via the draft and/or free agency.

College football playoff

It’s just my opinion, but I haven’t exactly supported the idea of expanding the College Football Playoff from four to eight teams. My reasoning is if teams 3-8 can’t compete with No. 1, why add more teams that can’t compete?

I’m starting to rethink my position now, not because I think teams like Cincinnati or a team like Iowa State could compete with a team like Alabama. Instead, at least there’s the possibility of some fairly exciting games, especially the No. 3 vs. No. 6 seed and the No. 4 and No. 5 seed.

Perhaps it is time to seriously consider expanding the playoff.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.