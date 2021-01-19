VW Cougar swimmers face Bryan, Bath

Submitted information

BRYAN — The Van Wert High School boys and girls swimming teams traveled to the Williams County YMCA to compete in a mini-invitational against the Bryan Golden Bears and the Bath Wildcats. The Cougar boys finished in second place while the girls finished third.

Swimmers placing first in individual events included Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker, Bryce Miler and Travis Francis.

Van Wert’s Gage Wannemacher finishes the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard Medley Relay. Photo submitted

Boys Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 1st (1:51.81– Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle: 1st (2:07.71-Ian Rex), 3rd (2:22.68- Travis Francis)

50 Freestyle: 4th (25.85– Travis Francis), 9th (32.68- Bryce Miller)

100 Butterfly: 1st (56.79 – Jayden Welker)

100 Freestyle: 1st (56.19 – Gage Wannemacher), 2nd (56.82 – Octavius Tucker)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (1:40.83 – Gage Wannemacher, Octavius Tucker, Ian Rex, Jayden Welker)

100 Backstroke: 3rd (1:08.41 – Ian Rex)

100 Breaststroke: 2nd (1:14.34–Gage Wannemacher)

400 Freestyle Relay: 1st (4:03.42 –Octavius Tucker, Travis Francis, Bryce Miller, Jayden Welker)

Girls Results (all distances in yards)

200 Medley Relay: 4th (2:20.96 – Gracie Mull, Tyra McClain, Jamie Burenga, Allie Etter)

50 Freestyle: 2nd (29.58- Tyra McClain)

100 Freestyle: 2nd (1:10.64 –Allie Etter)

200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:02.75 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)

100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:14.45 – Jamie Burenga), 5th (1:22.72– Gracie Mull)

400 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (4:33.40– Allie Etter, Gracie Mull, Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain)

The Cougar swimmers will face Wapakoneta at the Wapakoneta YMCA on Thursday.