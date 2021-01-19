YMCA Camp Clay offers lots of summer camp adventure

Kids participate in lots of fun activities, including a variety of crafts, during the YMCA’s Summer Day Camp programs. YMCA photo

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA has announced that YMCA Camp Clay has begun registering youths for its 2021 Summer Day Camp programs.

YMCA Camp Clay will be hosting 10 weeks of summer day camps, beginning Monday, June 7, and running until Monday, August 9.

The summer day camps are available to youths ages 6-14 years old. The program will be held at YMCA Camp Clay (9196 Liberty Union Road west of Van Wert). The fee for a full week of day camp is $130 per child/per week, and YMCA members receive a $40 discount on day camp fees.

Each week will feature a different theme to go along with tons of traditional camp activities. YMCA Camp Clay offers age-appropriate activities in an outdoor setting, designed to keep kids active, engaged, and having fun. They may also go on off-camp trips to broaden their experience.

Summer day camps require preregistration to get a placement. Register in person at the YMCA (241 W. Main St. in Van Wert, by phone (419.238.0443), or online (http://www.vwymca.org/day-camp).

Dates and themes for this summer include the following:

Week 1: (June 7-11) Color Wars — This week is full of fun competition and team bonding. Campers will participate in games and activities to earn points. The team with the most points at the end of the week wins the grand prize. Bring friends and have a color war!

Week 2: (June 14-18) Adventure Camp — YMCA Camp Clay will take campers on a weeklong adventure. Enjoy exhilarating activities such as rock climbing, zip lining, and archery. Hike Camp Clay trails and build a branch fort or swim in the camp pond for treasure. Learn how to build a campfire and cook.

Week 3: (June 21-25) Animal Planet — Enjoy nature and its friends in one’s own backyard at Camp Clay. Campers will find an appreciation for the delicate balance between humans, animals, and nature.

Week 4: (June 28-July 2) Happy Holidays Week — This is a whole week dedicated to holiday fun. Each day, campers will enjoy traditions from a different national holiday. Those who always wanted to enjoy Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas in the summer can do so at YMCA Camp Clay. A pre-Fourth of July celebration will finish the week.

Week 5: (July 5-9) — Long ago in a camp not so far, far away… Bring light sabers and droids because it’s Star Wars week at Camp Clay. Campers begin the week as Padawans preparing to begin their Jedi training. Throughout the week, Padawans are challenged through daily Star Wars camp activities, along with traditional camp activities on their journey to become Jedi Masters.

Week 6: (July 12-16) Prehistoric Dinosaurs — Campers will be stomping back to prehistoric times to discover dinosaur history. Campers may excavate dinosaurs, make fire, and use primitive tools to have an amazing time at YMCA Camp Clay.

WEEK 7: (July 19-23) Build It Week — This is for youngsters who like to plan, design, and build. Campers will all work together on different building projects, including fort building, The Beast, and a special surprise activity. Campers will also build strong foundations of friendship.

Week 8: (July 26 – July 30) 3…2…1. Blast Off Week — Launch into a great adventure, explore the galaxy, and enjoy some out-of-this-world fun at YMCA Camp Clay. Campers will be climbing to the stars, building rockets, and learning what is out there.

WEEK 9: (August 2-6) Wacky Science Week — This week will be filled with exciting camp-style experiments and exploration. Learning this week may be messy and wild but guaranteed to be fun.

Week 10: (August 9-13) Splash Week — Camp Clay will wrap up the summer with a Splash, as this wet and wild week of fun is a perfect way to get outdoors ad meet new friends. Campers will get to enjoy different water activities each day and visit some local water attractions.

