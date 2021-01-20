Gov. lists vaccine Phase 1B qualifying health disorders

This graph lists some underlying medical disorders that would qualify Ohioans to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B. Ohio Department of Health

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted provided the following updates Tuesday on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Phase 1B timeline

Governor DeWine on Tuesday highlighted the vaccine distribution timeline for Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination program, which began today for those ages 80 and up. Governor DeWine was joined by several Ohioans, who received a vaccination as part of Phase 1B.

Week of January 25: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 75 and up. Vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and who have a developmental or intellectual disability.

A representative from the local county developmental disabilities board will reach out to help coordinate receipt of the vaccination for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, as well as a developmental or intellectual disability.

During the week of February 15, Ohioans with any of these conditions, and do not have a developmental or intellectual disability, will be eligible to receive the vaccination. Additional information on how these individuals can choose to receive their vaccines is forthcoming.

“This group has been identified by medical professionals as having a high risk of death if they caught COVID-19,” said Governor DeWine. “It’s critical that we continue to prioritize Ohioans who are most vulnerable.”

Each provider will begin administering vaccines the day after they receive their shipment. All vaccines must be distributed within seven days.

Week of February 1: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 70 and up following the same process outlined above.

Week of February 8: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 65 and up following the same process outlined above.

The Ohio Department of Health has launched a tool on vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov to assist residents looking for a provider that has been allocated vaccines.

The tool is searchable by zip code and county, but it will not be uploaded in real-time. It is critical that those eligible to receive a vaccine consult local resources to determine up-to-date vaccine availability.

K-12 schools

Vaccinations will also be available for personnel in Ohio schools in Phase 1B. As of Tuesday, 96 percent of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1.

Schools committed to at least partially returning to in-person by March 1 have been designated a local Educational Service Center as a working partner. Additional details will be confirmed this week between the working partners and school districts.

School districts are also choosing a retail pharmacy partner, secured by the state, or an existing local partnership, to administer the vaccinations to school personnel. Beginning the week of February 1, vaccination administration will be coordinated with school-provider partnerships, and a majority will be closed clinics for school personnel only.

Cybersecurity

Lt. Governor Husted outlined on Tuesday various resources available to Ohioans who are interested in earning a credential, or pursuing a career, in cybersecurity. Strengthening the state’s talent and workforce in this industry is a key component to improving cybersecurity efforts and protecting citizens and businesses from cyberattacks.

Resources include:

Industry-recognized credentials are offered at high schools across Ohio. Learn more at education.ohio.gov.

Cybersecurity programs offered at institutions of higher education: Ohioc3.org

The Ohio Cyber Range supports curriculum development, cyber contests for k-12 to college students, internship programs, and more. Learn more at OhioCyberRangeInstitute.org

TechCred: Offers tech-focused credentials, including many on cybersecurity. Visit TechCred.Ohio.Gov to learn more.

Ohio Department of Insurance

Governor DeWine also announced his nomination of former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith L. French as director of the Ohio Department of Insurance. French brings more than 30 years of experience and will lead the department in providing consumer protection through education and fair, but vigilant, regulation while promoting a stable and competitive environment for insurers.

Current case data

In total, there are 836,055 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Ohio and 10,336 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 43,605 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 6,391admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.