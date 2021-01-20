Indiana man released from prison early

Van Wert independent

An Indiana man was granted early release from prison during a hearing held Monday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Scott Eckelbarger, 54, of Fort Wayne, was granted judicial release from a prison sentence handed down for operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the third degree. Eckelbarger was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with one day credit for time served, in June 2020 on the OVI conviction and had served seven months of that sentence before his release.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield placed Eckelbarger on three years of community control, which includes electronically monitored house arrest, with GPS and an alcohol sensor. He must report to the probation department this Friday and to the court at 9 a.m. this coming Monday to have the EMHA bracelet put in place.

Eckelbarger must also perform 200 hours of community service, not use illegal drugs, alcohol, or prescription drugs without a prescription, must undergo random screenings, a substance abuse assessment and any recommended treatment, and he also had his driver’s license suspended for 10 years as part of his original sentence.

Also this past week, Jody Finnen, 54, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to a charge of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 24.