Health Dept. reports another COVID death

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reported the additional death of a resident of Van Wert County who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 47. The age range for the deceased is 60-69 years.

There is an increase of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, January 14, for a total of 1,958 confirmed cases.

“We appreciate the effort of our community to help lower the spread of COVID-19,” said Environmental Health Director Britt Menchhofer.

Currently, the County General Health District is vaccinating those in the 80 and above age group. Vaccination clinics are being held at the Van Wert Council on Aging and are by appointment only. In order to best serve the community and utilize its vaccine supply properly, the Health District will not accept walk-ins at the vaccination clinic.

Starting next week, county health officials will begin scheduling those above the age of 75 and those who qualify medically. At this time, the health department cannot schedule or register anyone under the age of 65 unless they meet the medical requirements shown in a graphic from a story published on Wednesday. Health officials ask that those under the age of 65 not call the health department, as its call volume is extremely large at this time.

“We understand that many want to be vaccinated, but, due to the limited vaccine supply, it will take time to provide vaccines to everyone who wants to receive them,” Menchhofer noted.

Those who have previously contacted the health department to register need not call again or register online.