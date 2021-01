Knights, Lancers, Bearcats meet on mat

Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Here are the results of Tuesday’s Northwest Conference wrestling tri-match held between Spencerville, Crestview at Spencerville High School. The Bearcats dominated in wins over the Lancers and the Knights, and Lincolnview defeated Crestview.

Spencerville 71 Lincolnview 12

106 – Trey Hunter (SV) won by forfeit

113 – Nygeria Lloyd (SV) won by forfeit

120 – Nyan Hudge-Miller (SV) pinned Joey Sawyer (LV)

126 – Carter Miller (SV) defeated Tristan Taylor 19-3

132 – Ean Martinez (SV) won by forfeit

138 – Jason Dues (SV) pinned Dylan Hensley (LV)

145 – Alejandro Adams (SV) pinned Asher Hubble (LV)

152 – Maddox Jurek (SV) pinned Evan Heffner (LV)

160 – Alex Roberts (SV) won by forfeit

170 – Dylan Bowyer (LV) pinned Josh Gratian (SV)

182 – Emerson Layman (SV) won by forfeit

195 – Carson Roberts (SV) pinned Braxton Coil (LV)

220 – Tyler Ulrey (LV) pinned Reece Robey (SV)

285 – Brandon Dues (SV) pinned Louis Ulery (LV)

Spencerville 72 Crestview 2

106 – Gavin Grubb (CK) pinned Trey Hunter (SV)

113 – Nygeria Lloyd (SV) won by forfeit

120 – Nyah Hudge-Miller (SV) won by forfeit

126 – Carder Miller (SV) won by forfeit

132 – Ean Martinez (SV pinned Jayden Renner (CK)

138 – Jason Dues (SV) pinned Holden Thornell (CK)

145 – Alejandro Adams (SV) pinned Evan Sowers (CK)

152 – Maddox Jurek (SV) won by forfeit

160 – Alex Robers (SV pinned Brian Myers (CK)

170 – Josh Grothah (SV) pinned Isaiah Watts (CK)

182 – Double void

195 – Carson (SV) – won by forfeit

220 – Ruben Norrega (SV) pinned Trevon Barton (CK)

285 – Brandon Dues (SV) won by forfeit

Lincolnview 39 Crestview 24

106 – Gavin Grubb (CK) won by forfeit

113 – Double void

120 – Double void

126 – Joey Sawyer (LV) won by forfeit

132 – Tristan Taylor (LV) pinned Jayden Renner (CK)

138 – Holden Thornell (CK) 13-11 OT decision over Dylan Hensley (LV)

145 – Evan Sowers (CK) 5-2 decision over Jaden Hubble (LV)

152 – Asher Hubble (LV) won by forfeit

160 – Brian Myers (CK) pinned Evan Heffner (LV)

170 – Dylan Bowyer (LV) pinned Isaiah Watts (CK)

182 – Donovan Wreath (CK) won by forfeit

195 – Braxton Coil (LV) won by forfeit

220 – Tyler Ulrey (LV) 6-4 decision over Trevon Barton (CK)

285 – Louis Ulrey (LV) won by forfeit