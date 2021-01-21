Laukhuf takes new position at local church

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church of Van Wert has selected Jeremy Laukhuf to be its new praise and worship leader. As the praise and worship leader, he will lead music and worship at the casual/contemporary service, currently meeting at 8:30 Sunday mornings.

Laukhuf and his family moved to Van Wert in 2019, and he currently serves as field director for LifeWise Academy (formerly Cross Over the Hill), where he works to help communities nationwide legally teach the Bible during public school hours.

Prior to that, he served as a public affairs bandsman in the United States Air Force, holding many leadership positions and traveling the world as a musical ambassador for the military.

Laukhuf holds a Bachelor of Music degree in jazz performance from The Ohio State University, as well as a Master of Arts degree in ministry from Luther Rice College and Seminary. Additionally, he is a certified project manager and has served as worship leader, team bassist, and Bible study leader in numerous churches.

Laukhuf and his wife, Cristi, have five children: Brooklynn, Cayden, Madalynn, Vivian, and Lillian.

Chris Farmer is the lead pastor and Paul Hoverman is director of first impressions and worship arts at First United Methodist Church.

The church is located in the heart of downtown Van Wert at 113 W. Central Ave. and is currently offering two in-person Sunday worship services: a casual/contemporary at 8:30 a.m. and a traditional service at 10 a.m.. All services can be watched online at www.vanwertfirst.net.