Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, January 22.

NWC

Crestview 72 Ada 31

Delphos Jefferson 47 Paulding 45

Lincolnview 86 Allen East 48

Spencerville 47 Bluffton 36

WBL

Defiance 66 Bath 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 80 Celina 43

Shawnee 72 Van Wert 46

Wapakoneta 55 Elida 35

Kenton vs. St. Marys Memorial – postponed

GMC

Antwerp 54 Ayersville 28

Hicksville 46 Tinora 33

Holgate 55 Fairview 43

Wayne Trace 50 Edgerton 41

PCL

Ottoville 74 Fort Jennings 42

Continental 58 Montpelier 47 (non-conference)

Miller City 53 Van Buren 25 (non-conference)

MAC

Coldwater 53 Versailles 50

Minster 50 Marion Local 37

New Bremen 57 Parkway 50

New Knoxville 57 Delphos St. John’s 50

St. Henry 43 Fort Recovery 42