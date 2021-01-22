Girls hoops: Lincolnview, Crestview win

Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview 52 Allen East 47

HARROD — Zadria King scored a season high 20 points and Annie Renner added 10, as Lincolnview rallied in the fourth quarter for a 52-47 win over Allen East on Thursday.

It was the third win in four games and the first Northwest Conference victory of the season for the Lancers (5-10, 1-4 NWC).

The two teams played to a 12-12 tie in the first quarter, but Allen East took a 28-22 lead into halftime. Lincolnview trailed 46-40 entering the fourth quarter, then outscored the Mustangs 16-7 in the final period.

Makayla Jackson scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds for Lincolnview and Annie Mendenhall had seven assists. The Lancers shot 18-of-44 (41 percent) from the floor and 12-of-16 from the foul line, 19 rebounds and 11 turnovers.

Allen East had 27 rebounds but had 18 turnovers. Savana Brooks led the Mustangs with 21 points, when Kennedy Truex and Elle Richardson scored 10 apiece.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Hicksville on Saturday.

Crestview 77 Ada 34

ADA — Crestview had four players in double figures and the Lady Knights cruised by Ada 77-34 on Thursday night.

Olivia Cunningham scored 13 of her 15 points in the first half as Crestview raced out to a 19-7 first quarter lead and a 42-14 halftime advantage. The Lady Knights enjoyed a 66-26 lead after three quarters.

Bailey Gregory finished with 11 points and Brynn Putman and Myia Etzler each scored 10. Laci McCoy added nine points for Crestview (11-3, 5-1 NWC).

Crestview was 32-of-60 (53 percent) from the floor and 8-of-13 from the free throw line, and the Lady Knights enjoyed a sizable rebounding 35-17 rebounding advantage, with Cali Gregory pulling down nine boards. The freshman also had seven assists, six steals, six points and a pair of steals.

Ada’s Courtney Sumner led all scorers with 21 points, including 18 in the second half. The Bulldogs (3-11, 1-4 NWC) were 12-of-42 (28 percent) from the floor and 9-of-12 from the foul line with 25 turnovers.

Crestview is scheduled to host Antwerp on Tuesday.