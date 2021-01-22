Sandra Glenna Wood

Sandra Glenna Wood, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 5:40 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 20, 1940, in War, West Virginia, the daughter of Willard Lee Porter and Maggie Alvina (Rambo) Porter, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa D. Couch of Van Wert; a brother, Kenneth D. Porter of Roanoke, Virginia; three grandchildren, Ty Goings, Jered Couch, and Maggie Couch; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Hough and Axl Myers.

Sandra was also preceded in death by two daughters, Donna S. Goings and Dianna L. Chaney; four brothers, Carl E. Porter, James L. Porter, Jerry D. Porter, and Harvey D. Porter; and two sisters, Wilma J. Wingo and Mary R. Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, January 29, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Attendees are required to observe social distancing, refrain from close physical contact, and wear facial coverings as required by state mandate.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.