VW Police seeing increase in school bus safety violations

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Due to an increased number of complaints from local school bus drivers, the Van Wert Police Department is releasing information on what Ohio law requires motorists to do when approaching a stopped school bus.

VWPD Lieutenant Doug Weigle noted that people need to be aware that school buses are now equipped with stop-arm cameras that identify those who pass stopped school buses that have their flashing lights activated. He noted that, in all cases, the stop-arm camera video clearly shows the license plate number of a violator’s vehicle.

“So any thoughts of the violators getting away with this violation are now slim to none,” Lt. Weigle said, adding, however, that police “would rather everyone know the laws and be in compliance, rather than give out citations.”

Sschool bus laws are in effect to protect the safety of children or other passengers entering or exiting a school bus. Children are often crossing the street at a bus stop, so following Ohio bus safety laws is vital to keeping children and others safe.

The following is a summary of Ohio school bus laws:

Stopping for a bus

For drivers on two-lane roads in Ohio, all traffic must stop for a school bus, no matter which direction it’s traveling. Traffic must stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether coming from its front or rear.

On a highway with four or more lanes, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus must stop when the bus stops to release passengers. Traffic coming from the opposite direction doesn’t have to stop. Divided highways are treated the same as those with four or more lanes (see related graphic).

Waiting on a school bus

Although the wait for a stopped school bus may seem to take a while, in some cases, that’s because Ohio law requires bus drivers to wait to resume driving until exiting passengers are a safe distance from the bus.

Resuming travel

In Ohio, traffic may not resume driving until the bus resumes movement, or until motorists are waved on by the school bus driver. Those allowed to move on traffic when a school bus is dropped include law enforcement officers and school crossing guards.

Moreover, a school bus does not have to be equipped with an extending stop safety sign in order for motorists to have to stop. Flashing bus lights are sufficient to let motorists know they need to stop as the bus is loading or unloading passengers (the amber and red visual signals required for a school bus are included in Ohio Revised Code Section 4511.771).

Under ORC 4511.75, failure to stop for a stopped school bus is an unclassified misdemeanor, with a maximum fine of $500, and a maximum of a one-year driver’s license suspension. Violators are also required to appear in court, while those convicted are also assessed 2 points on their driving record.