Knights, Lancers wrestle at Paulding

VW independent sports/submitted information

PAULDING – Crestview won a nail biter against Lincolnview with a final match victory by Levi Grace in the 126-pound bout to break a 30-30 tie and give Crestview the win 33-30 on Thursday.

To get things started, Lincolnview’s Dylan Hensley (132) came back with six late points in the third period to beat Holden Thornell of Crestview by a score of 7-6. That was followed up with a second period pin by Evan Sowers of Crestview over Hubble.

Crestview’s Levi Grace (left) and Lincolnview’s Joey Sawyer squared off on the mat on Thursday. Photo submitted

After a pair of voids that went to each team, Dylan Bowyer of Lincolnview put up a quick 37 second pin to bring the team score to 15-18. That was followed by a void for Crestview and then another pin at the 195 weight class for Lincolnview’s Braxton Coil that put the team score at 21-24.

The 220 pound weight class would not be decided until the final seconds of the match. The match entered the third period in an 8-8 tie until Crestview’s Trevon Barton of Crestview scored a takedown of Tyler Ulery with under a minute left in the match to take a 10-8 lead. Ulrey managed to escape with time running out to make the score 10-9 in favor of Barton until Ulrey score the final takedown as the clock ran out to win 11-10.

After another couple voids each way, the match set up for a show down in the 126 pound weight class for the team win between Grace and Joey Sawyer. Grace scored a pair of takedowns in the match and gave up one escape and one penalty point to Sawyer and held a two point lead until the match was stopped with 15 seconds remaining in the third period. Grace was able to ride out the final 15 seconds while giving up a stalling point to Sawyer for the individual match win 4-3 and sealed the Crestview team victory 33-30.

Crestview lost to Paulding 36-30 in the second match, and Paulding edged Lincolnview 27-24.