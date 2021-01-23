Knights crush Ada

Kalen Etzler (above) slams in two points while Nathan Lichtle (below) puts up a shot during Friday night’s Northwest Conference game against Ada. The Knights had no trouble with the Bulldogs, racing out to a whopping 29-9 first quarter lead on the way to a 72-31 victory. Etzler finished with 22 points and Lichtle added 12. Teammates Gavin Etzler, Brody Brecht, JJ Ward and Carson Kreischer each scored eight points. Crestview (11-4, 4-1 NWC) will host Celina tonight. Wyatt Richardson photos