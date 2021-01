Lancers cruise to win

Creed Jessee (32) drives through Allen East defenders on the way to a basket on Friday night. Jessee finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds and the Lancers cruised to an 86-48 win over the Mustangs. Collin Overholt added 16 points and Aaron Cavinder scored 15 for the Lancers (9-2, 3-0 NWC) Lincolnview will play at Parkway tonight. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young