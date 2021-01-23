Saturday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 23.
PCL
Kalida 57 Leipsic 34
Non-conference
Ayersville 45 Delphos Jefferson 40
Botkins 55 New Bremen 44
Columbus Grove 68 Van Buren 31
Continental 52 North Central 38
Crestview 48 Celina 40 (OT)
Defiance 53 Springfield 45
Delphos St. John’s 70 Spencerville 64
Edgerton 50 Edon 35
Fairview 60 Bryan 33
Fayette 44 Hicksville 41
Fort Loramie 46 Fort Recovery 41
Jackson Center 46 Marion Local 36
Hardin Northern 64 Allen East 49
Lincolnview 76 Parkway 70
Minster 79 Houston 38
Montpelier 56 Paulding 53 (OT)
New Knoxville 42 Fort Jennings 40
Perry 71 Elida 49
St. Marys Memorial 60 Upper Scioto Valley 44
Tinora 46 Hilltop 25
Van Wert 69 Coldwater 62
Wayne Trace 76 Miller City 42
