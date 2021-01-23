Saturday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys’ high school basketball games played on Saturday, January 23.

PCL

Kalida 57 Leipsic 34

Non-conference

Ayersville 45 Delphos Jefferson 40

Botkins 55 New Bremen 44

Columbus Grove 68 Van Buren 31

Continental 52 North Central 38

Crestview 48 Celina 40 (OT)

Defiance 53 Springfield 45

Delphos St. John’s 70 Spencerville 64

Edgerton 50 Edon 35

Fairview 60 Bryan 33

Fayette 44 Hicksville 41

Fort Loramie 46 Fort Recovery 41

Jackson Center 46 Marion Local 36

Hardin Northern 64 Allen East 49

Lincolnview 76 Parkway 70

Minster 79 Houston 38

Montpelier 56 Paulding 53 (OT)

New Knoxville 42 Fort Jennings 40

Perry 71 Elida 49

St. Marys Memorial 60 Upper Scioto Valley 44

Tinora 46 Hilltop 25

Van Wert 69 Coldwater 62

Wayne Trace 76 Miller City 42