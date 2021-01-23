Van Wert swimmers swept by Wapak
Submitted information
WAPAKONETA — Van Wert High School’s boys and girls swimming teams traveled to the Wapakoneta YMCA to compete in a dual meet against the Redskins on Thursday and both Cougar teams lost a hard fought battle.
Athletes placing first in events included Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker and Octavius Tucker.
Boys results (all distances in yards)
200 Medley Relay: 1st (1:53.83 – Ian Rex, Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Octavius Tucker)
200 Freestyle: 4th (2:05.11 – Ian Rex)
200 Individual Medley: 1st (2:12.79 – Jayden Welker)
50 Freestyle: 4th (25.12– Octavius Tucker), 5th (25.51 – Travis Francis), 6th (25.75 – Gage Wannemacher)
100 Butterfly: 1st (1:04.46 –Jayden Welker)
100 Freestyle: 3rd (55.77 – Octavius Tucker), 4th (58.36 – Travis Francis)
200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (1:41.39 – Gage Wannemacher, Jayden Welker, Travis Francis, Octavius Tucker)
100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:03.32 –Jayden Welker), 3rd (1:04.44 –Ian Rex)
100 Breaststroke: 2nd (1:13.15 – Gage Wannemacher)
Girls Results (all distances in yards)
200 Medley Relay: 2nd (2:20.96 – Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull, Allie Etter)
50 Freestyle: 4th (29.88-Tyra McClain)
100 Freestyle: 4th (1:09.47 – Allie Etter)
200 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (2:01.64 –Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Allie Etter, Gracie Mull)
100 Backstroke: 2nd (1:15.32 – Jamie Burenga), 3rd (1:22.48– Gracie Mull)
400 Freestyle Relay: 2nd (4:34.55– Allie Etter, Jamie Burenga, Tyra McClain, Gracie Mull)
The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, when they travel to Defiance.
