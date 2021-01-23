William Howard Jr.

William Howard Jr., 91, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at his residence Friday afternoon, January 22, 2021.

He was born June 10, 1929 in Bedford, Massachusetts.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Berryman) Howard; six children, Kristie Simkins, Will Howard, George Howard, Don Howard, Carie Howard, and Carol Payne; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Senior Master Sergeant Howard served 26 years in the U.S. military, starting with the Massachusetts National Guard, then the U.S. Air Force, and finally his retirement from the Indiana Air National Guard. During his service he was stationed in Korea, France, and England. In retirement, he further served as a volunteer in the Air Force Sergeants Association and the U.S. Air Force Association. He was also active in First Missionary Church of Fort Wayne.

Due to pandemic concerns, there will be no visitation or services. Burial will be Wednesday, January 27, in Middle Creek Cemetery in Grover Hill, with the Rev. Andrew Walsh officiating. Graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First Missionary Church, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne IN 45807.

Service arrangements are by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.