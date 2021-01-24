Col. Grove wins Van Wert duals

Van Wert independent sports

Columbus Grove’s wrestling team took first place at the eight team Van Wert Duals held at Van Wert High School on Saturday.

The Bulldogs edged Wapakoneta 38-36 in the championship match, and Coldwater defeated Van Wert 42-40 to claim third place. Parkway finished fifth, followed by Lima Senior, Antwerp and Delphos Jefferson.

Before the third place match, the Cougars defeated Parkway 54-21 and Antwerp 66-15, before falling to Columbus Grove 43-33 and Wapakoneta 65-18. Van Wert was led by Macein Bigham, who went 5-0 on the day. Kaedyn Swander and Ashton Baer each posted 4-1 records.

Individual records for Van Wert:

106 – Kaedyn Swander 4-1

113 – Matthew Dunno 3-2

120 – Ashton Baer 4-1

126 – Killian Sudduth 3-2

132 – Keaton Sudduth 3-2

138 – Joaquin Estrada 0-5

145 – Fletcher Smith 1-4, Jordan Rawlins 1-0

152 – James Smith 2-3

160 – Macein Bigham 5-0, Caleb Bledsoe 1-4

170 – Morgein Bigham 3-2

182 – Abram Collins 2-3

195 – Spencer Blue 2-2, Drew Deitemeyer 1-1

220 – Turner Witten 2-3

285 – Eli Kline 3-2

Van Wert is scheduled to host Kenton on Thursday.