Lincolnview bowlers split with Bath

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Lincolnview and Bath split their varsity bowling matches with Bath at Plaza Lanes in Celina on Saturday.

Behind a 200-182-382 series by Justin Braun, the Lancers defeated the Wildcats 1405-1347. Adam Berryman rolled a 128-124-272 series for Lincolnview, followed by James Reinhart (133-133-266), Warren Mason (133-121-254), Alex Wyatt (133) and Preston Bugh (98).

On the girls’ side, Bath posted a 1246-1112 victory over Lincolnview. Bath’s Jenna Sprague led all bowlers with a 129-175-304 series.

Katrina Behrens led Lincolnview with a 134-161 series, followed by Ashley Hertel (118-131-249), Lily Price (124-103-227), Jenna Corzine (80-88-168), Brice Pruden (87) and Melody Gordman (86).

The Lancers are scheduled to face New Bremen at Plaza Lanes on Tuesday.